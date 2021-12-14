Ghana’s AFCON opponent Comoros to face Ivory Coast, Malawi in preparatory games

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Comoros makes their first AFCON appearance in 2022



The Islanders have been paired in Group C alongside Ghana



The Black Stars will hope to end Ghana’s four decades trophyless jinx in Cameroon



The Fédération de Football des Comores (FFC) has lined up two international friendly games for the Coelacanths (Comoros national team) as part of the preparations for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Comoros who will be making their first appearance in a major tournament on the continent for the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations have been paired in Group C.



They have been drawn in Group alongside giants Ghana, Morocco, and Gabon in the tournament that WILL be hosted by Cameroon in 2022.



Ghana’s 2021 AFCON Group C opponents Comoros Islands have lined up two friendly games ahead of the impending AFCON in Cameroon.



The Islanders will open their preparations for the AFCON on December 29, 2021, with a game against two-times champions Ivory Coast before playing Malawi four days later.



Comoros will stage their AFCON preparatory camping in Cameroon.