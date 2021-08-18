Ghana’s AFCON drought frustrating – Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan says ‘it’s quite frustrating’ the Black Stars haven’t won the Africa Cup of Nations.



Since 1982 when they won their fourth trophy in Libya, the Black Stars have failed to emerge winners of the continent’s flagship competition.



The Black Stars have lost three finals since 1982 with Gyan featuring in two. He played in the 2010 final defeat against Egypt and also featured in the 2015 final which Ghana lost on penalties to Ivory Coast.



“It’s been quite frustrating because since 2008 our worse has been the semi-final,” Gyan said.



“We’ve always been coming closer to the title but not getting it.



“So I think everyone back home wants the cup; it doesn’t matter about the performance, it’s about the cup and that’s what we are preparing for,” he stated.



Gyan spoke at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations draw ceremony in Cameroon on Tuesday evening. The 34-year-old joined other African legends to assist in conducting the draw.



Gyan described Ghana’s group as tricky after the Black Stars were drawn against Morocco, Aubameyang’s Gabon and debutants Comoros.



“I think it’s a tricky group,” Gyan said on stage.



“Morocco is up there, I think they conceded just one goal in the qualifiers which statistically is one of the strongest in the group,” he noted.



“Ghana is also up there. I will be rooting for my country but everybody who has qualified for the African Cup of Nations is coming to win [it].”



“Statistically, we’re up there but we don’t know what’s going to happen.



“We just have to stay focus and do what we can do to qualify from this group, because, without the group, you can not think about winning the cup,” he added.



“So we have to make sure we qualify from the group before we can think about winning the cup.



The Legon Cities forward has not retired and is hoping to make the Black Stars squad for next year’s tournament.



He has scored 51goals, more than any player for the senior national team.