Ghana's 2006 World Cup squad was more talented than 2010 - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, has stated that Ghana's 2006 World Cup squad was the best in terms of quality when juxtapose with that of 2010.



Asamoah Gyan, who has appeared in all of Ghana's three appearances at the World Cup, argued that when the 2006 squad had good individual talents.



In an interview with Pure FM, he said despite the 2006 squad having quality, the 2010 squad was better off in terms of teamwork.



"When we talk of player quality in the Black Stars in those three World Cups, I will say the 2006 squad, but with a team play, then I will choose that of 2010. The individual contribution in the 2010 squad was different from that of 2006."



Ghana made their maiden appearance at the 2006 World Cup in a squad that had Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari, Richard Kinson, Asamoah Gyan, Aminu Dramani, Hands Adu Sarpei, Samuel Osei Kuffour and a few other big names, Ghana reached the round of 16 stages.



Ghana made history in 2010 by reaching the quarter-finals, their best-ever finish. Gyan, Appiah, Muntari, Kevin Prince Boateng, Dede Ayew, and Richard Kinson were the notable names in the squad.



In 2014, Ghana's third appearance in the world's most prestigious tournament ended in a group stage exit. The squad had notable names like Gyan, Muntari, Essien, Prince Boateng, Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, and Christian Atsu.



The Black Stars are set to compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after missing out in 2018. Ghana will look to big names like Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Kudus Mohammed, Mohammed Salisu, Tariq Lamptey, and others to either replicate or improve on their 2010 performance.



Ghana will play Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H of the World Cup.





EE/BOG