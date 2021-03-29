Ghana referees chop beatings from football fans sake of alleged poor officiating

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 29 March 2021
Source: bbc.com
Ghanaian football referees dey nurse dema wounds after dem chop beatings from angry fans.
De incident wey happen during some Division One League match mess de game up.
Fans of home side Mighty Royals bore de referees in dema game against Tano Bofoakwa over allegations of poor officiating.
Dem gather for de main gate of de football park, later wey dem storm de pitch.
Police intervene in de matter before de beatings stop, but by then de referee and two linesmen sustain various injuries.
Kurt and his people at the @ghanafaofficial need to get things right and protect these referees at the First Division. It's very bad. Where's the love we're bringing back? This is the game between Mighty Royals and Bofoakwa FC. Aziz Niatire from Tumu. @Fentuo_ @Citi973 pic.twitter.com/9eJzyxUu4X— The Phenomenal Nansia M. (@mnansia3) March 28, 2021