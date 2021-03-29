Ghana referees chop beatings from football fans sake of alleged poor officiating

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 29 March 2021

Ghanaian football referees dey nurse dema wounds after dem chop beatings from angry fans.



De incident wey happen during some Division One League match mess de game up.



Fans of home side Mighty Royals bore de referees in dema game against Tano Bofoakwa over allegations of poor officiating.



Dem gather for de main gate of de football park, later wey dem storm de pitch.



Police intervene in de matter before de beatings stop, but by then de referee and two linesmen sustain various injuries.





Kurt and his people at the @ghanafaofficial need to get things right and protect these referees at the First Division. It's very bad. Where's the love we're bringing back? This is the game between Mighty Royals and Bofoakwa FC. Aziz Niatire from Tumu. @Fentuo_ @Citi973 pic.twitter.com/9eJzyxUu4X — The Phenomenal Nansia M. (@mnansia3) March 28, 2021

Some football fans condemn de action of de supporters who mess de game up.CEO of Tano Bofoakwa, Kojo Alphonso explain say "de whole thing start during warm up, dem at t dey beat my players, prevent de referees from entering de dressing room.""We play de match, wey dem start de assault de referee, coach and myself... I no know why we dey bring back love of de game... wey dem dey beat people" he add.BBC Pidgin try get word from Referees Association of Ghana but so far dem no comment on de matter.Ghana Football Association (GFA) give directive say football fans no for enter stadiums during match days sake of Covid-19 safety issues.Despite dis directive, concerns emerge about how de supporters flout de order den cause commotion on top.