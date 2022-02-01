Ghana ranked lower than Comoros, Cape Verde at 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana exit 2021 AFCON from group phase



Comoros win 3-2 to eliminate Black Stars from 2021 AFCON



Ghana fail to win AFCON title after 40-years



Ghana have been ranked 19th by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Comoros, Cape Verde, Zimbabwe, and Sierra Leone have all been ranked ahead of four-time champions Ghana.



The Black Stars exited the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations from the group stages, marking the fourth time that Ghana failed to progress from their group in the history of the AFCON.



Ghana didn’t just exit the group phase of the competition but they also couldn’t win a single game in a group that had Comoros, Morocco, and Gabon.



The Black Stars of Ghana and the Dessert Foxes of Algeria were ranked 19th and 21st respectively because the two powerhouses exited the competition with just a single point.



The four semi-finalists, Cameroon, Egypt, Senegal, and Burkina Faso will know their position on the ranking table after the finals on Sunday, February 6, 2022.



