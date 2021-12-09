Ghana ranked among lower countries for World Cup play-off draw

Sports News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana among lowly ranked countries for World Cup play-off draw





Ghana to face fellow African giants in World Cup play-off



Ghana topped Group G to book a play-off spot



FIFA world cup play-off draw scheduled at January





Ghana has been included in the lower-ranked countries for the FIFA World Cup draw in January 2022.



The lower-ranked teams are Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Mali, and Congo DR. These countries will be paired with the higher-ranked nation which includes, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Nigeria.



Initially, it was reported that the FIFA ranking in January would be used to seed all the qualified teams. Hence, changing the date for the draw from December 26 to January 18.



Although the new date remains untouched, Nigeria Football Federations president, Amaju Pinnick has revealed CAF will the November ranking instead of January.



“What the CAF congress agreed on for the 2022 World Cup playoffs round in March 2022 is that the November FIFA rankings will be used during the draw in January 2022,” Pinnick explained as quoted by footballghana.com



Ghana in the November rankings was ranked 52nd in the World and 8th in Africa.



The Black Stars qualified for the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup by topping Group G with 13 points.