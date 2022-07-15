Ghana ranked 8th on FIFA 2021 global transfer report

Sports News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Ghana has been ranked as the 8th country with the most transfer activities in the world.



FIFA's data that had Brazil at the top saw Ghana and Nigeria as the two African countries to appear in the top 10.



Brazil lead the list with 1,749 followed by Argentina with 837 transfers. Next in the pecking order is Britain with 837 transfers, France with 772 transfers, Colombia with 653 transfers, Nigeria (624), Spain (537), Ghana (456), Serbia (446) and the Netherlands (408).



“Players of 179 different nationalities were involved in international transfers in 2021, contributing to the strong and vibrant football ecosystem all over the globe.



“The top ten nationalities alone accounted for more than 40% of all international transfers in 2021,” parts of FIFA's statement read.





Despite appearing in the top ten, Ghana was missing from the height in player values in 2021 as France ($643 million in transfer fees in 2021) lead the way.



Next to France is Brazil whose players accrued $468.4 million in transfer fees, while Spain came in third with $307 million in transfer fees.





