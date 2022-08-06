You are here: HomeSports2022 08 06Article 1597550

Sports News of Saturday, 6 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana qualify for men's and women's 4x100m finals of 2022 Commonwealth Games

Ghana's men's and women's 4x100m team

Ghana have qualified for both the men's and women's 4x100m after finishing 3rd in Heat 2 and Heat 1 respectively.

The men's team finished 3rd in Heat 2 to pick up a slot in the finals with a time of 39.05s.

Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Barnabas Ageh, and Abdul Rasheed Saminu represented Ghana in the 4x100m.

The women's relay team ran a time of 44.32s to snatch one of two non-automatic qualifying slots for the final.

The women's relay team finished 5th, behind Trinidad and Tobago.

Nigeria, England, and Australia occupied the first three spots in the women's 4x100m race.





