Sports News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana prodigy Osman Bukari wins Match-of-the-Match award in Trencin win over Senica

Fast-rising Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari has been voted the Match-of-the-Match in Slovakian top-flight side Trencin's win over FK Senica over the weekend.



The talented wideman, who is wanted by several clubs in top leagues of Europe, completely swept the votes that ended on Monday night after their victory on Saturday.



The Ghana U23 international secured 71.7% of the votes cast, brushing aside the challenge from his Nigerian team-mate Abdul Zubairu and Ante Rogulji? who were all shortlisted for the award.



But the 21-year-old stood tall among his two team-mates thanks to his performances during the game with most of the votes cast by the fans going to him.



This is the latest tremendous feat of the youngster who has already been voted Man-of-Match 11 times in the Slovakian top-flight side so far this season.



Bukari was at his usual best as he bagged his eleventh goal of the season during their 3-1 victory over FK Senica on Saturday.



The in-form wideman became the second-highest scorer in the league following his goal against FK Senica at the OMS Arena.



The player whose explosive form has courted massive interest from several clubs climbs to the second place on the scorer's chart even though he is a midfielder.



Trencin dominated their opponents in the opening minutes of the game before getting their noses in front through Bukari in the 22nd minute.



Gino Van Kessel doubled the Red and White lads advantage five minutes later before Ante Roguljic took the game beyond the hosts in the 31st minute.



FK Senica grabbed a consolation goal on the 85th-minute mark through Nigerian attacker Eneji Moses.



Bukari enjoyed full throttle of action while compatriots Edmund Addo and Sadam Sulley also featured for Senica.



The youngster has scored 11 goals and registered 14 assists in 26 appearances in all competitions for AS Trencin this term.



Bukari has appeared 10 times in the Slovakian Premier League Team of the Week.



His impressive displays is what has led to several clubs changing including Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon chasing after his signature.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.