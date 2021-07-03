Ghana prodigy Kamaldeen Sulemana arrives in France amid Rennes interest

Sports News of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana teen sensation Kamaldeen Sulemana has been spotted in France where he has been strongly linked with a move to top-flight side Rennes.



This cones after the in-demand player spent some four days with Dutch side Ajax in Amsterdam earlier without signing the proposed contract with the giants even though the offer is still on the table.



However, Ghanasoccernet.com understands, he won't be joining Rennes who haven’t hidden their desire to snap up the winger.



The 19-year-old has been heavily tipped to leave Nordsjaelland this summer, but it appears he hasn't found a club yet.



Manchester United, Liverpool and Ajax are all in the race to sign Sulemana with Rennes joining recently.



According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Rennes view Sulemana as an ideal candidate to bolster their options on the flanks and are prepared to join the chase for him.



The French top-flight club will have to go up against Ajax, as well as Liverpool and Manchester United if they are to land Sulemana - who has delighted the world with his immense talent and quality.



Nordsjaelland are holding out for an initial fee of €15m for the sale of Sulemana and want a deal worth up to €20m after bonuses.



