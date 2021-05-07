Ghana police secure injunction to stop #FixTheCountry demo

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Ghana Police secure court injunction against planned #FixTheCountry demo wey organizers schedule for May 9.



De Police Service filed motion which pray de court to stop de demo from happening until dem lift de restrictions of public gatherings sake of Covid-19.



De Accra Regional Police Command after de order notify de organizers and general public say dem for obey de restriction den comply.





Background

Ghana Police serve notice say dem no go fit guarantee de safety of #FixTheCountry protestors protection on May 9.Dis be sake of dema planned protest dey go against de ban on public gatherings under de COVID-19 restrictions.According to ASP Afia Tenge, "police no fit provide needed security sake of de spread of it Covid-19 and de kind of dangers dis dey pose to people if dem attend."However de conveners for dis #FixTheCountry protest say de decision of de Police to refuse dem protection no go stop dema plans on May 9, 2021.Over 500,000 Twitter users on Monday join de hashtag #FixTheCounty to register dema concerns about high cost of living for Ghana.De campaign which spread from Twitter to other social media platforms generate debate about de state of de Ghanaian economy amidst fuel price hikes to over $1 dollar per litre.Protestor dey pitch dema protest against 1995 protest dubbed, Kumepreko wey Prez Akufo-Addo lead in 1995 against de govment of de day.