Ghana police charge teenagers wey kill 11 year-old boy after dem see ‘mallam’ advert on TV

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Ghana Police charge two teenagers wey kill 11-year-old for ritual money for murder den conspiracy to commit murder.



Dis be de initial charges wey police bring against de two teenage suspects wey kill 11 year old Ishmael Mensah.



According to de police statements wey capture de account of de suspects, de two say dem kill de deceased after dem see one juju mallam TV advert.



Dem call de mallam who dey Volta Region, who promise dem say once dem bring Ghc5000 plus de dead body of a virgin he go fit make dem rich.



Dis be how come dem target de deceased Ishmael Mensah for en kill, trick am to uncompleted building come kill am.



Ghanaians intensify calls on security officials so say dem go ban TV adverts wey spiritualists dey run on various media platforms.



De incident wey happen for Kasoa on Saturday send de entire community into shock after dem discover say kids dey behind de violent crime.



