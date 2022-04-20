You are here: HomeSports2022 04 20Article 1519229

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana paired with Angola, C.A.R and Madagascar in Group E for AFCON 2023 qualifiers

Ghana’s Black Stars have been paired together with Madagascar, Angola and Central African Republic in the Group E of the qualification round for 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.

The draw for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which will be held in Côte d’Ivoire was held in the studios of SuperSport in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday.
 
The West African nation will be hoping to secure a ticket to the tournament to be played in Ivory Coast next year after recording a worst-ever performance at the last edition in Cameroon.

The qualifiers will commence in June 2022 to know the 23 nations that will join Ivory Coast for the tournament in summer 2023.

Full Groups Below:

Group A

Nigeria

Sierra Leone

Guinea Bissau

Sao Tome & Principle / Mauritius

Group B

Burkina Faso

Cape Verde

Togo

Eswatini

Group C

Cameroon

Kenya

Namibia

Burundi

Group D

Egypt

Guinea

Malawi

Ethiopia

Group E

Ghana

Madagascar

Angola

Central African Republic

Group F

Algeria

Uganda

Niger

Tanzania

Group G

Mali

Congo

The Gambia

South Sudan

Group H

Ivory Coast

Zambia

Comoros

Lesotho

Group I

DR Congo

Gabon

Mauritania

Sudan

Group J

Tunisia

Equatorial Guinea

Libya

Botswana

Group K

Morocco

South Africa

Zimbabwe

Liberia

Group L

Senegal

Benin

Mozambique

Rwanda

