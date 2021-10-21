Ghana, other African countries can win the World Cup - CAF President

Sports News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Dr. Motsepe believes African teams can compete with other top teams in the World



• Dr. Motsepe wants both the men's and women's team to win a World Cup



The President of the Confederation of African Football, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, believes that Ghana and other African countries have what it takes to win the FIFA World Cup.



Dr Patrice Motsepe who paid a working visit to the Ghana Football Association on Thursday noted that Ghana and other African countries can compete with some of the great teams at the World Cup level.



The CAF President said, “I made a remark this morning, Ghana can win the World Cup and there are other countries that can compete and we want them to challenge and win the World Cup.”



“Put Ghana, Cameroon, Nigeria Ivory Coast, Senegal and say compete,” he added.



He professed that if he had his own way, he would have placed most of the top national teams in Europe in one group to make the World Cup qualification process very difficult for big teams to qualify.



“I would like to see Germany, France Italy and England in one group, I want one of them to go and the others to fail” D. Motsepe stated.



The CAF President went ahead to express his optimism in seeing one of the African teams win either the Women’s or Men’s World Cup.



“Somebody said to me that, look out the women football in Africa may win the World Cup quicker than the men of Africa. But I want both of them to win,” Motsepe noted.







