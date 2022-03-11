Ghana not signatory to FIFA Standard Cooperation Agreement - Normalisation Committee member

Sports News of Friday, 11 March 2022

A Private Legal Practitioner and a member of the Normalisation Committee formed by football’s world governing body (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in consultation with the government of Ghana, Mrs. Naa Odofoley Nortey has revealed that Ghana has not signed the FIFA Standard Cooperation Agreement (SCA) since it’s introduced in 2007.



According to her, both past and present Ministers of Youth and Sports from 2007 till date have failed to append their signatures, due to reasons best known to them.



Taking her turn on the GTV Sports+ platform, “Saving Our Passion” on March 10th, 2020, Mrs. Nortey noted that the World’s Football governing body (FIFA) knew there are some underlining problems concerning the government’s involvement in the running of the national teams thus the promulgation of the FIFA SCA in the first place to iron out the problem.



“But fortunately, Ghana has not signed to make the FIFA SCA a workable document for the Football Association (FA)”, she reiterated.



The Normalisation Committee Member explained that the object of the agreement is to define the remit and duties of the Football Association of [country] (hereinafter: “the association“), the government body responsible for Sports (ministry, department, council, etc.) and other bodies involved in the governance of football.



“It was also to determine, clarify and harmonise each party’s brief is seeking to ensure better cooperation and the partnership necessary for good governance and the optimum development of football within the bounds of the Statutes, regulations, and principles of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (hereinafter: “FIFA”).



The FIFA SCA she disclosed consists of various chapters dealing with the issues concerning the division of competences between the different parties, particularly with regard to the organization of sports, technical direction, administration and the financing of football”, she stated.