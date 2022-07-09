Ghana new attacker Inaki Williams opens up on relationship with Spain-based Joseph Aidoo

Sports News of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana new boy, Inaki Williams has disclosed that he has been communicating with Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo before his decision to switch nationality.



The highly-rated forward has this week completed a nationality switch from Spain to Ghana to make him eligible to play for the Black Stars.



Speaking to 3Sports in an interview, Inaki Williams has disclosed that he has been talking to Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo.



According to him, he knows a number of players in the Black Stars already including Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso, and Mohammed Salisu.



“Know Thomas, I know Wakaso, I know Salisu. The Black Stars players in Spain like Joseph Aidoo, I have been talking with him,” Inaki Williams said.



The talented forward continued, “This moment is coming for me to put on that shirt. I am going to work hard to raise the flag. I am going to do everything for Black Stars and make all the people smile with me.”



The nationality switch of Inaki Williams has given Ghana a major squad boost ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament scheduled to be staged in Qatar.