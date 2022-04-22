Ghana needs players willing to represent the country beyond the World Cup – Agyemang Badu

Sports News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Emmanuel Agyemang is advocating for the technical team of the Black Stars to only invite players who are willing to play for the national team beyond wearing the national colours at the world cup.



Following the Black Stars’ qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, reports indicate that some players abroad who have been reluctant in the past to play for the national team are now considering their options.



Speaking to Max FM in an interview, Agyemang Badu says getting the best players to play for Ghana is very important.



However, he notes that players must only be given a chance to play for the national team when they show readiness to fully commit.



“We should not rush and call players just because of the World Cup and lose them after.



“Those who wouldn’t have any problem switching nationality must be ready for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers so they get familiar with the terrain.



“It shouldn’t be that the player plays the World Cup and that’s it,” Badu who has represented Ghana at AFCON and World Cup tournaments said.



Ghana next month will begin the campaign in the group stage of the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON.



The first match will be a home match against Madagascar.







