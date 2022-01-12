Ghana needs a 'killer' striker like Asamoah Gyan - Laryea Kingston

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

We miss Asamoah Gyan - Laryea Kingston after Ghana's defeat to Morocco



Former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston, has opined that Ghana lacks a striker with 'killer’ instincts, which is a major problem for the team.



Laryea said the squad misses a player with the traits of Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, who scored 51 goals in 109 games.



The former Accra Hearts of Oak player's comment was in reaction to Ghana's 1-0 defeat to the Atlas Lions of Morocco at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



"We don’t have a player like Asamoah Gyan in the national team. And this is what the national team needs,” he said on Accra-based Metro TV.



“We need a fox striker; a striker that is always around the box and has that killer instinct. We don’t have that currently. We miss someone like Asamoah Gyan, he has done a lot,” he added.



Ghana will be hoping to get back to winning ways in their next game against group leaders Gabon, who beat Comoros in the first round to go top of Group C.



The is scheduled for Friday, January 14, 2020 with a kick-off set at 19:00 GMT.