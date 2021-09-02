Ghana needs a good team spirit to qualify for 2022 World Cup – Tony Baffoe

Sports News of Thursday, 2 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Anthony Baffoe believes Ghana requires a good team spirit to qualify for World Cup



• Ghana missed out on the World Cup in 2018



• The Black Stars are seeking a return to the football mundial



Former Ghana International, Anthony Baffoe believes the Black Stars would need a good team spirit to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana missed out on the World Cup in 2018 after failing to qualify from the group. However, the team has commenced preparations for the next edition with a game in hand.



In an interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the 56-year-old professed that the players in the national team have to be mentally tough to be able to withstand any opponent.



Asked what it will take Ghana to qualify to the next edition of the World Cup, Mr Baffoe told TV3, “Having a good scouting team, observing the opponents and wherever you are and creating a good team spirit.”



“This is essential because you can have eleven Messi’s, eleven Cristiano Ronaldo, eleven Abedi Pele’s but that doesn’t mean you will be successful,” the former Black Stars player said.



The former CAF Deputy General Secretary disclosed that it will take a collective effort for the team to qualify to the mundial.



He said, “You need to create a good team spirit, it’s not only the players but from the officials. We have potentials in Ghana but now it’s up to us to show it on the playing field.”



The Black Stars have a date with Group G opponents Ethiopia on Friday, September 3, at the Cape Coast stadium.



Ghana will also play South Africa on Monday, September 6, in Johannesburg.