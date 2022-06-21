Ghana names 9 boxers for 2022 Commonwealth Games

Boxing News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Ghana wins bronze at Tokyo Olympic Games



One Olympic boxer chosen for Commonwealth Games



One female boxer to compete at Commonwealth Games



The Ghana Boxing Federation [GBF] has named 9 boxers to represent Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



The boxers include 8 male boxers and 1 female boxer who will travel with the Ghana amateur boxing team for the tournament which commences from July 28 to August 8.



Ghana’s only female boxer, Dr Ornella Sathoud, is based in the United States (US) and is expected to join the team in the United Kingdom. Ghana would be competing in 7 different divisions.

Only one boxer from Ghana’s Olympic team made the list Shakul Samed. Samuel Takyi turned professional after winning bronze at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.



The GBF explained that the boxers were chosen based on their exposure, experience, and discipline after scouting boxers across the country.



The Black Bombers have been in camp and prepping for the tournament feverishly with coach Ofori Asare and Lartekwei Lartey.



Ghana won a bronze medal at the last Commonwealth Games in 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia.



Below are the 9 boxers for the 2022 Commonwealth Games:



Dr Ornella Sathoud (female boxer)

Shakul Samed (light heavyweight),

Abdul Wahid Omar (light-welterweight)

Jessie Lartey (light-middleweight).

Abubakar Quartey (middleweight),

Alfred Kotey (welterweight),

Joseph Commey (featherweight),

Abraham Mensah (bantamweight)

Yaw Addo / Theo Allotey (flyweight).



