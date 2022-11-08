Ghana must tackle Uruguay match as a game of revenge – Laryea Kingston

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston believes the Black Stars must tackle their game against Uruguay as a game of revenge at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Uruguay denied Ghana the opportunity to become the first African country to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup after Luis Suarez stopped Ghana from scoring with his hand.



Years after the incident, Ghana has been given the opportunity to exact revenge against the South Americans, and Laryea Kingston believes the current Black Stars players must approach the game with vengeance.



“It should be a game of revenge because Suarez cost us, so it’s a payback time. That is what is going to motivate us,” Laryea Kingston said in an interview with GhanaWeb.



According to him, though the game might put pressure on the shoulders of the players, Laryea Kingston noted, “Pressure is good. For me, I believe pressure brings the best out of me. Pressure will make or break you depending on how you deal with it.



“If there is pressure on them then they know that there is something at stake. If there is no pressure, that is when complacency will set in and by the time they realize it, the game is over.



“So for me, I think it should be a game of revenge because it will cause us to go past the quarter-final stage to make history,” he said.



The Black Stars are in Group H of the World Cup and would come up against South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay.



