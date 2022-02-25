Ghana monitoring Sheffield United U23 goalkeeper Jordi Amissah

Sports News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Sheffield United goalkeeper Jordan Yamoah Amissah is being monitored over a potential Ghana call-up, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.



The Black Stars' number one spot is up for grabs ahead of next month's 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria late March.



South Africa-based goalkeeper Richard Ofori who is the team’s second deputy captain is struggling with injuries and is no longer on the minds of Ghanaians.



His replacement for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Jojo Wollacott failed to impress during the tournament as Ghana suffered a shock first-round exit, and could be dropped for Nigeria games.



Before the tournament, backup goalkeepers Abdul Manaf Nurudeen and Lawrence Ati-Zigi unconvincing against Algeria in a friendly which the Algerians won 3-0.



As revealed by Black Stars goalkeepers’ trainer Richard Kingson, as many as 15 shot-stoppers are being monitored and Ghanasoccerne.com can reveal that German-born Ghanaian Amissah is included.



Amissah plays for the U23 side of Sheffield United. He returned to the club in February after a loan spell at Spennymoor Town in the English six-tier league.



He conceded 16 goals in 9 games.