Ghana misses out on Jeremie Frimpong as defender earns debut Netherlands call-up

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Youngster Jeremie Frimpong has earned his debut call-up to play for the Netherlands senior national team.



The defender in the past has represented the Netherlands youth national teams courtesy of his stellar performances for various claims.



This season at Bayer Leverkusen, Jeremie Frimpong has been growing more confident with his performance in the German Bundesliga seeing him receive a lot of praise.



Ahead of the March international break, the 21-year-old has been handed his first-ever call-up to the Netherlands national team.



He is one of three Dutch players in the German Bundesliga invited to play for the Dutch this month.



The call-up which is set to excite the player is a big blow to Ghana. Last year, the Ghana FA reportedly made efforts to convince the versatile defender to agree to play for the Black Stars.



It is now clear he is focused on representing the Netherlands despite being born to Ghanaian parents.