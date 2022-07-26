Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru dedicates first goal of the season to RSC Anderlecht fans

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Majeed Ashimeru has dedicated his first goal of the 2022/23 Belgian Jupiler Pro League season to fans of his club, RSC Anderlecht.



The Black Stars midfielder started for his club over the weekend when the team played the first match of the campaign in a game against Oostende.



Having put in a good display, Majeed Ashimeru scored in the first half to give his side the lead en route to securing a 2-0 victory at the end of the 90 minutes.



In a Tweet today, a delighted Majeed Ashimeru says he dedicates the goal to all fans of RSC Anderlecht.



“Excited to open the goal account in our very first game of the season.



“Thanks to the fans for always cheering us on . The goal is dedicated to you all RSC Anderlecht fans,” the Ghana midfielder posted on Twitter this evening.



This season, Majeed Ashimeru just like every other Ghanaian is expected to fight for their clubs to push for a place in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.