Ghana midfielder Iddrisu Baba a doubt for Mallorca’s game against Real Sociedad

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Baba Iddrisu is unlikely to be fit in time to feature for his RCD Mallorca outfit in the game against Real Sociedad.



Mallorca will on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, take on Real Sociedad in a matchday 27 encounter of the 2021/22 Spanish La Liga season.



Ahead of the game, RCD Mallorca is hoping to have a full squad in order to be stronger to challenge for points.



Unfortunately, his manager Luis García in his press conference ahead of the game has provided an update on the situation of injured players.



He told journalists that Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu is still not fully recovered and could miss tomorrow’s encounter against Real Sociedad.



The combative midfielder has been sidelined for the past weeks after returning to the club with an injury following the exit of the Black Stars at the group stage of the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Although he is eager to start playing in matches, the club does not want to force things and wants him to be in good shape before his inclusion in the matchday squads.