Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah in talks with Bologna to push for an exit

Sports News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Godfred Donsah is in talks to negotiate a deal with Bologna that will allow him to exit the club this summer.



From all indications, it appears impossible for the midfielder to stay at the Italian Serie A club and still enjoyed regular playing time.



In the last two seasons, he has always been shipped out on loan and has played for the likes of Cercle Brugge and Çaykur Rizespor.



With no assurance that he will be given the opportunity to fight for his place in the Bologna team, the representatives of Godfred Donsah are in talks with the Italian club to find a solution.



According to information gathered by footballghana.com, the player is in talks for a contract renewal that will give him the chance to secure a transfer away from the club.



Already sources say there are a few clubs lurking around and aiming to secure the services of Godfred Donsah this summer to augment their teams before the start of the 2021/2022 football season.







