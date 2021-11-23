Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey plays as centre-back in Amiens draw

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Emmanuel Lomotey demonstrated his versatility once again as he performed well as centre-back for Amiens in French Ligue 2.



Due to suspensions and injuries, Amiens were forced to use Lomotey in central defence against AC Le Harve on Saturday and the holding midfielder didn’t disappoint.



The Ghanaian lasted the entire duration of the game and got booked for a strong challenge in the 40th minute.



But overall, he was quite impressive as Harve struggled to go past him.



Lomotey was entrusted with the role because he is played there a couple of times this season.



Quentin Cornette scored a direct free kick in the 42nd minute to give Amiens the lead and they held on until the 90th minute when Harve equalised with a penalty.



The 23-year-old has been involved in 12 games this season.