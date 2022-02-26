Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh scores stunning free-kick in St. Pauli victory

Sports News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars attacking midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh netted his 7th goal of the season in the Bundesliga 2 on Saturday to propel FC St. Pauli to a resounding victory.



Kyereh scored the opening goal to ensure St. Pauli beat FC Ingolstadt 04 on the road to go top of the German second-tier.



The 25-year-old scored a stunning free-kick to give the visitors the lead in the 22nd minute.



Dennis Eckert equalised for the Ingolstadt in the 35th minute but that didn't last long as Guido Burgstaller restored the advantage for St. Pauli two minutes later.



Danish forward Simon Makienok completed the important victory ten minutes after the break after connecting a pass from Leart Paqarada.



Kyereh has been outstanding for St. Pauli this campaign with 7 goals and 9 assists in 27 appearances to his credit.