You are here: HomeSports2022 02 09Article 1464721

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi-Kyereh earns impressive statistics at AFCON 2021

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh Daniel Kofi-Kyereh

Ghana international Daniel Kofi-Kyereh has earned an impressive statistics released by Sofascore at the just ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 25-year-old featured in all three games for the Black Stars and had a descent performance despite the teams exit from the tournament.

Ghana exited the tournament from the group stage following a poor run of results including losses to Morocco (1-0); Comoros (3-2) and a 1-1 draw with Gabon.

Despite Ghana’s exit, the St Pauli marksman was rated 7.65 per data from Sofascore.

Egyptian goalkeeper Mohammed Abou Gabal and Nicolas Pepe of Ivory Coast had the highest ratings of 8.18 and 8.0 respectively.

Meanwhile, Senegal emerged as champions of the tournament, beating Egypt on penalties.

Below is the data by Sofascore:

Gabaski

POSITION: goalkeeper

SELECTION: Egypt

GRADE: 8.18

Achraf Hakimi

POSITION: Right-back

SELECTION: Morocco

GRADE: 7.62

Pape Abou Cisse

POSITION: defender

SELECTION: Senegal

GRADE: 7.45

Kalidou Koulibaly

POSITION: defender

SELECTION: Senegal

GRADE: 7.40

Saliou Ciss

POSITION: left-back

SELECTION: Senegal

GRADE: 7.30

Moses Simon

POSITION: midfielder

SELECTION: Nigeria

GRADE: 7.43

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

POSITION: midfielder

SELECTION: Ghana

GRADE: 7.65

Nicolás Pépé

POSITION: Attacking midfielder

SELECTION: Ivory Coast

NOTE: 8.00

Sadio Mané

POSITION: attacker

SELECTION: Senegal

GRADE: 7.43

Gabadinho Mhango

POSITION: attacker

SELECTION: Malawi

GRADE: 7.43

Vincent Aboubakar

POSITION: attacker

SELECTION: Cameroon

GRADE: 7.61

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment