Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi-Kyereh earns impressive statistics at AFCON 2021

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022
Source: footballghana.com
Ghana international Daniel Kofi-Kyereh has earned an impressive statistics released by Sofascore at the just ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
The 25-year-old featured in all three games for the Black Stars and had a descent performance despite the teams exit from the tournament.
Ghana exited the tournament from the group stage following a poor run of results including losses to Morocco (1-0); Comoros (3-2) and a 1-1 draw with Gabon.
Despite Ghana’s exit, the St Pauli marksman was rated 7.65 per data from Sofascore.
Egyptian goalkeeper Mohammed Abou Gabal and Nicolas Pepe of Ivory Coast had the highest ratings of 8.18 and 8.0 respectively.
Meanwhile, Senegal emerged as champions of the tournament, beating Egypt on penalties.
Below is the data by Sofascore:
Gabaski
POSITION: goalkeeper
SELECTION: Egypt
GRADE: 8.18
Achraf Hakimi
POSITION: Right-back
SELECTION: Morocco
GRADE: 7.62
Pape Abou Cisse
POSITION: defender
SELECTION: Senegal
GRADE: 7.45
Kalidou Koulibaly
POSITION: defender
SELECTION: Senegal
GRADE: 7.40
Saliou Ciss
POSITION: left-back
SELECTION: Senegal
GRADE: 7.30
Moses Simon
POSITION: midfielder
SELECTION: Nigeria
GRADE: 7.43
Daniel-Kofi Kyereh
POSITION: midfielder
SELECTION: Ghana
GRADE: 7.65
Nicolás Pépé
POSITION: Attacking midfielder
SELECTION: Ivory Coast
NOTE: 8.00
Sadio Mané
POSITION: attacker
SELECTION: Senegal
GRADE: 7.43
Gabadinho Mhango
POSITION: attacker
SELECTION: Malawi
GRADE: 7.43
Vincent Aboubakar
POSITION: attacker
SELECTION: Cameroon
GRADE: 7.61