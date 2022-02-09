Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi-Kyereh earns impressive statistics at AFCON 2021

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Daniel Kofi-Kyereh has earned an impressive statistics released by Sofascore at the just ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The 25-year-old featured in all three games for the Black Stars and had a descent performance despite the teams exit from the tournament.



Ghana exited the tournament from the group stage following a poor run of results including losses to Morocco (1-0); Comoros (3-2) and a 1-1 draw with Gabon.



Despite Ghana’s exit, the St Pauli marksman was rated 7.65 per data from Sofascore.



Egyptian goalkeeper Mohammed Abou Gabal and Nicolas Pepe of Ivory Coast had the highest ratings of 8.18 and 8.0 respectively.



Meanwhile, Senegal emerged as champions of the tournament, beating Egypt on penalties.



Below is the data by Sofascore:



Gabaski



POSITION: goalkeeper



SELECTION: Egypt



GRADE: 8.18



Achraf Hakimi



POSITION: Right-back



SELECTION: Morocco



GRADE: 7.62



Pape Abou Cisse



POSITION: defender



SELECTION: Senegal



GRADE: 7.45



Kalidou Koulibaly



POSITION: defender



SELECTION: Senegal



GRADE: 7.40



Saliou Ciss



POSITION: left-back



SELECTION: Senegal



GRADE: 7.30



Moses Simon



POSITION: midfielder



SELECTION: Nigeria



GRADE: 7.43



Daniel-Kofi Kyereh



POSITION: midfielder



SELECTION: Ghana



GRADE: 7.65



Nicolás Pépé



POSITION: Attacking midfielder



SELECTION: Ivory Coast



NOTE: 8.00



Sadio Mané



POSITION: attacker



SELECTION: Senegal



GRADE: 7.43



Gabadinho Mhango



POSITION: attacker



SELECTION: Malawi



GRADE: 7.43



Vincent Aboubakar



POSITION: attacker



SELECTION: Cameroon



GRADE: 7.61



