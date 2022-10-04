Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu satisfied with Mallorca's performance in narrow defeat to Barcelona

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Baba Iddrisu has reacted to Mallorca’s narrow defeat to FC Barcelona over the weekend.



The midfielder on Saturday played for his team in the big game against the league leaders.



Despite the top performance of RCD Mallorca, a solitary strike from Robert Lewandowski propelled Barcelona to victory.



Speaking in a post-match interview, Baba Iddrisu disclosed that his team’s performance is one to be proud of.



“I am personally very happy. We fought well and we are very happy," the Ghana midfielder shared.



He further rallied his RCD Mallorca teammates to move on from the defeat and look forward to the next match of the league season.



"let's think about the next match,” Baba added.



Up next for RCD Mallorca, the team will take on Elche in the Spanish La Liga.



