Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu misses Mallorca’s clash against Vallecano

Sports News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Baba Iddrisu has missed RCD Mallorca’s clash against Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish Copa del Rey today.



The two Spanish La Liga clubs have locked horns this evening in the quarterfinals of the domestic cup competition.



Due to an injury he is carrying, Baba Iddrisu could not make the matchday squad. Sources close to the club have confirmed that the Ghana midfield enforcer is set to spend at least two weeks weeks on the sidelines.



The highly-rated midfielder is according to information gathered carrying a calf injury.



After spending two weeks in the treatment room, Baba Iddrisu will require another week to build on his fitness before being cleared for match readiness.



In his absence today, RCD Mallorca suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano.



