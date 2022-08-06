Ghana men's relay team disqualified from 4x100m finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Sports News of Saturday, 6 August 2022
Ghana's relay team have been disqualified from the 4x100m finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games despite their qualification.
The 4x100m team comprising Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Barnabas Ageh, and Abdul Rasheed Saminu finished 3rd in Heat 2 to qualify for the finals.
The men's team finished 3rd in Heat 2 to pick up a slot in the finals with a time of 39.05s.
According to a report by Citi FM's Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo, team Ghana has been disqualified for not notifying the organizers at least an hour before swapping Joseph Paul Amoah with Abdul Rasheed Saminu.
Ghana DQed Men’s 4x100m relays. Appeals turned down.
