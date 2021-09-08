Ghana losing to South Africa with a return match in hand is not a disaster – Gabby

• South Africa now leads Group G after beating Ghana 1-0



• Ghana comes next on the table with 3 points



• One of these two countries have been tipped to make it out of the group for the playoffs



A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has jumped to the defense of the Black Stars after their 1-0 defeat to the Bafana Bafanas of South Africa.



The Black Stars on Monday, September 6, 2021, succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to South Africa away from home after Ghana had played the entire 90 minutes duration without a single shot on target.



The team’s abysmal performance coupled with the quality of play in the game against Ethiopia in Cape Coast has brought some heat on the entire team with many calling for the head of coach Charles Akonnor.



But Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko believes that all is lost as the Black Stars will have the opportunity to play against South Africa in Ghana before wrapping up the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



“I don’t see the panic for the Black Stars. Losing to South Africa in SA with a return match in hand is by no means a disaster.”



“We are in good shape with our 2022 destiny pretty firmly in our own hands. Let’s back CK & our men on the field & charge them to work for team & country,” Gabby posted on his Twitter page.





