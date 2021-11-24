Ghana legends appointed PFAG board members, Sammy Kufuor elected President

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

Former Ghanaian international and Bayern Munich star Samuel Osei Kuffour has been elected as the new President of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), the umbrella body for Ghanaian players both local and abroad.



The Ghanaian football stalwart received overwhelming approval from members of the union at their annual Congress held at the Accra City Hotel.



Kuffour after his victory thanked his colleagues and challenged them to forge a much stronger front while fighting for each other to provide better welfare for footballers.



Captain of Medeama Joseph Tetteh Zutah got the approval of his colleagues as he was elected the Vice President of the PFAG.



Zutah who was on the field leading his club side Medeama against Karela in a league match while the Congress was going on had earlier sent a heartwarming video which was played to the delegates.



New Board members were also elected into office with Ghanaian legend Abedi Ayew Pele, Kwame Ayew, Augustine Arhinful, Ibrahim Tanko, Stephen Appiah, Mohammed Muntari Tagoe, Elizabeth Addo, and Gifty Appiah all receiving acclamation as Directors of the PFAG.



Founder and General Secretary Anthony Baffoe continue to be at the helm of affairs of the PFAG Secretariat together with his Deputy Solomon Torson.



The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Ussif, and the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association Prosper Harrison Addo were all around to lend support to the players.



Mr. Ussif explained that the government is embarking on a programme to support footballers, especially ex-sportsmen, having asked them to put their best for the country.



The Minister cited the recent package the Ministry just rolled out for the Black Satellites as an example of what the government is doing to help footballers.



Mr. Harrison Addo on behalf of the GFA also expressed his happiness with the leadership of the PFAG and educated players on why they should channel their grievances through their union for it to be managed well.