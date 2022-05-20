Ghana legend Tony Yeboah celebrates Frankfurt’s Europa League triumph

Sports News of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Legendary Ghana forward, Tony Yeboah has had the chance to celebrate with Frankfurt officials following the team’s victory in the finals of the 2021/22 Uefa Europa League competition.



The German Bundesliga outfit on Wednesday night locked horns with Scottish giants Rangers in the finals of the European competition staged in Sevilla.



After 90 minutes, the score was 1-1, forcing the game to advance into extra time. With neither side getting the vital winning goal, it all came down to the penalty shootout.



At the end of the nervy contest, Frankfurt managed to secure a 5-4 victory to lift this season’s Uefa Europa League.



Amid the celebrations, Black Stars great Tony Yeboah who formerly played for Frankfurt has joined current officials to celebrate the team’s victory.



The retired Ghanaian football is regarded as a great player at Frankfurt. He won the Bundesliga golden boot in the 1992/93 and 1993/94 seasons with Frankfurt.