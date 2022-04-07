Ghana legend Mohammed Polo wants Black Stars technical team maintained for the World Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Legendary Ghana midfielder Mohammed Polo wants the Black Stars technical team maintained for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana sealed qualification to the World Cup in Qatar after edging Nigeria via the away goal rule in the playoff.



The Black Stars drew goalless at home and had a crucial away goal in the 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.



The four-time African Champions has been paired against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H in a draw that was held last week.



The biggest soccer mundial will be staged in Qatar between November and December with 32 countries set to battle it out for the ultimate.



Ghana will tackle Portugal in the opening game of the Group before facing Asian and South American giants South Korea and Uruguay respectively



In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the legendary Hearts of Oak midfielder called on the Ghana Football Association to ensure the current technical team are maintained for the mundial judging from their superb performance in the play-off.



“I think they have to be maintained for the World Cup. They did a marvelous job in the play-off, so it will be prudent to keep them. The FA can choose to add some technical brains ahead of the tournament and that won’t be a problem” he said.



Ghana were denied a semifinal berth at the World Cup courtesy of a Luis Suarez handball incident in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



The former Liverpool and Barcelona forward prevent a goal-bound header from Ghana's Dominic Adiyiah in the final minute of extra time at the Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg.



Suarez essentially produced a save on the line worthy of a goalkeeper and he was shown a straight red card as a result.



Ghana were also awarded a penalty, but Asamoah Gyan’s attempt from 12 yards crashed into the crossbar, which resulted in Suarez going mental on the touchline and sent the game to a shootout.