Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan wants to be part of Black Stars technical team as a strikers coach

Soccer News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has availed himself to be part of the Black Stars technical team as a strikers Coach.



The all-time leading top scorer of the Black Stars is set to begin his coaching badges in order to give him the requisite requirement to join the technical team.



"I’d like to handle the Black Stars as a strikers coach but everything takes time," he told Asaase Radio.



"First, I need to work on my coaching course, and I’m due to begin in June or July after that, we’ll see.", he added.



The former Al-Ain striker had a lot of goals in his boots with the national team scoring in three World Cup tournaments from 2006, 2010 and 2014 to become the highest top scoring African at the tournament with six goals.



Gyan surpassed the record held by Cameroon legend Roger Milla in 2014 with his goal against Portugal at the 2014 World Cup staged in Brazil.



Gyan has played in seven Africa Cup of Nations tournaments (2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019) helping them finish in third-place in 2008 and runner-up in 2010 and 2015.







