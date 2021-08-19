Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan reveals most memorable moment of his career

Sports News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has disclosed that the most memorable moment of his football career was in 2010 when the Black Stars reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in Angola.



The Black Stars has failed to lift a major silverware since 1982 despite coming close in 1992, 2010 and 2015.



Gyan, who is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals was recognized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as he was invited for the 2021 AFCON draw held in Cameroon on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.



Speaking after the draw, the former Ghana captain picked 2010 as his best memorable moment as he strongly believes it was the best year of his football career.



“I think my best memory was in Angola, I personally had a great tournament, it was my best year in my career so I remember Angola very well” he said.



Ghana lost 1-0 to Egypt during the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



