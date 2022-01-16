Ghana leaves Yaoundé to Garoua for final Group C game against Comoros

Sports News of Sunday, 16 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana have departed their base in Yaoundé to Garoua ahead of their last Group C game against Comoros after spending 8 days in Yaounde.



The team traveled on Sunday, January 16, 2022, via flight ahead of the must-win game against the debutants on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.



The four-time competition winners will hope to rewrite the script in Garoua after failing to record a single victory in their two games played in Yaounde.



Ghana have had a slow start after losing 1-0 to Morocco and a one-all draw against Gabon in the second game, leaving the West African side on 1 point in the group.



Benjamin Tetteh who has been banned by CAF for three matches after punching a Gabon player joined the trip as well as injured David Abagna.



