Ghana keen to host 2022 Combat Ju Jutsu Africa Open

Sports News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Ghana as hosts of the 2022 Ju Jutsu Africa Open is one that has excited Ghanaian sports authorities who have expressed a massive dose of confidence in the Ghana Ju Jutsu Federation to successfully stage the competition and have assured their full support in realising the big dream.



The National Sports Authority (NSA) which insisted the local federation ensure they complete all the documentation necessary for any sporting association to host international events, have indicated their readiness to support the Ghana Ju Jutsu Federation get full recognition and hosting status as soon as possible.



"We are proud of the little progress that this sport has made within the short time of working in Ghana and their determination to host such big international competition is worth commending. We assure them of the NSA's support but we just want the right procedures to be followed," said Kwame Amponfi Jnr, Deputy Director-General of the NSA who represented the Director-General at the event.



"We must also applaud Exim Bank for agreeing to partner and support this sport at this early stage. We will guide and support them to market Ghana internationally to win more medals for us, the NSA is willing to work with them and assist them to fluorish when they finally get the green light," added Mr. Amponfi Jnr.



International Combat Ju Jutsu Federation (ICJJF) President, Shypinskyi Vladslav who arrived in Ghana on Saturday primarily to unveil Ghana as hosts of the 2022 Combat Ju Jutsu Africa Open, expressed appreciation for the massive hospitality he has received from Ghanaians during his time here and was hopeful the right steps will be taken to ensure the competition is staged here in Accra as planned.



"This is a very ancient Japanese system of martial arts which has evolved over the years and Team Ghana did very well and impressed a lot of us when they participated for the first time in the world championship in Ukraine about three months ago. So we know there is massive potential here," Mr. Vladyslav said in his speech.



"I am here to help you develop the sport in your country, to help you develop the sport in Africa. We are committed to support you all the way. Thank you for your hospitality, you are very friendly and we are excited with this partnership," added the ICJJF chief.



Ghana Export and Import Bank (Exim Bank) have adopted Combat Ju Jutsu and barely a month ago supported them with a cash of Gh¢20,000 and also hosted Tuesday's purported launch.



Though the date for the event wasn't confirmed, Exim Bank are not in any way dissuaded, revealing that they are still committed to the sport and have hailed the achievements of the relatively infant Ghana Combat Ju Jutsu Federation so far.



"I think we are more aligned to this sport, it's more like the Ga traditional fights so we are happy to support this event especially hosting the championship in Ghana during which athletes and officials from several countries will be here, sleep in our hotels, eat our food and buy our products. This clearly aligns with our import, export and foreign exchange vision and objectives at Ghana Exim Bank," said Exim Bank General Manager, Finance, Isaac Amissah who spoke on behalf of the CEO.



"Our mission is to earn more foreign exchange for the country, we are the hub of import and export to and from Ghana. And this sport is great for helping young Ghanaians, we need a healthy youth for the future good of Ghana," Mr. Amissah affirmed.



Chairman of the occasion, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, the renowned founder and leader of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach hailed the impact of sports and urged the youth to embrace Combat Ju Jutsu for like all sporting disciplines, it has enormous positive gains.



"It's a big privilege to be here, I was there with them at the introductory stage of this sport so I think it's not out of place for them to recognise me as chairman of this event and I am very grateful," Rev. Dr. Tetteh began.



"Sports is life, let's use sports to bring success to the society. Sports goes beyond religion, politics and tribe so let's all embrace it. It can help a lot of young men who are not privileged to be educated. If you go to Akoto Lante or James Town (in Accra) where I was born, a lot of people without any qualifications whasotever have become successful through boxing," he added.