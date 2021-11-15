Ghana joins African giants for 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs

Sports News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana has become the sixth country to qualify to the playoff stage of the African 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The Black Stars met expectations on Sunday, 14 November 2021, when they beat South Africa 1-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium to top Group G.



Captain Andre Dede Ayew converted a 33rd-minute penalty to bag the points which ensured they were tied on 13 points with Bafana Bafana.



But Milovan Rajavac's men went through to the last qualifying round with more goals (7 compared to South Africa's 6) scored.



Ghana have joined Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, Mali and DR Congo with the remaining four spots to be decided on Monday.



The playoffs will come off in March next year.



Ghana made their debut appearance in 2006 and were part of the 32 finalists at the 2010 edition in South Africa and four years later in Brazil.



But the Black Stars failed to qualify for last edition of the tournament in Russia.