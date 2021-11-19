Ghana is ready to play South Africa even in Barcelona – Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kurt Okraku said Black Stars is ready to play Bafana Bafana anywhere



He said Ghana will beat South Africa



He spoke at the launch of Women’s Super Cup and U-17 Champions League



The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has disclosed that Ghana will beat South Africa even if they choose to play them far away in Barcelona in any football match.



Speaking at the launch of the Women’s Super Cup and U-17 Champions League, Kurt Okraku challenged South Africa to choose a location of their choice to play against Ghana.



“Ghana will always be a superpower over the Republic of South Africa, they can’t beat us,” the GFA President stated.



He added, “Even if they want we will even play the game in Barcelona and we will beat them again.”



The GFA president explained that this was the weakest South African team the country has assembled in a long while.



“Sorry, but this is the worst South African team I have ever seen, it is true. This is the worst South African team I have ever seen in the last five years,” he said.



According to him, SAFA has shown gross disrespect to Ghana , knowing genuinely that Ghana has dominated the continent over the years.



He professed that, “They don’t deserve to qualify. I am so angry with their attitude.”



“They are so disrespectful to the quality of the intangible assets we have here in Ghana,” Kurt Okraku added.



He went on to say, “It’s not correct for people to show so much disrespect to a powerful football country like Ghana and this must not happen again.”







