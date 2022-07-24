Sports News of Sunday, 24 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana is proud - Sports Ministry reacts to Isaac Dogboe's win against Joet Gonzalez



Issac Dogboe could face Rey Vargas for world title bout



Isaac Dogboe lost world title to Emmanuel Navarrette



Isaac Dogboe secures a shot at world title after defeating Gonzalez



The Ministry of Youth and Sports have congratulated Ghanaian boxer, Isaac Dogboe for defeating Joet Gonzalez in a World Boxing Council(WBC) final eliminator at the Grand Casino Hinckley, USA on Sunday, July 24, 2022.



In a message penned on the ministry's official Twitter handle, the body urged the Former World Boxing Organization, WBO super-bantamweight champion to keep up the energy.



"Congratulations @IsaacDogboe the Royal Storm, Ghana is proud of this great achievement, Keep up the energy Champ."



The England-based pugilist won the fight by split decision after two judges scored in his favour.



The "Royal Storm" could face WBC champion Rey Vargas, enabling him the opportunity to win another world title.



Dogboe will attempt to recapture the title he lost to Emmanuel Navarrette in 2018 if negotiations for a match against Vargas are fruitful.



As he strives to become a two-time world champion, Dogboe also has his sights set on Josh Warrington, the International Boxing Federation, IBF, Featherweight champion.





Congratulations @IsaacDogboe the Royal Storm, Ghana is proud of this great achievement, Keep up the energy Champ.#NEHO. pic.twitter.com/LddESaPiQh — Ministry of Youth & Sports-Gh (@moysgovgh) July 24, 2022

EE/DA