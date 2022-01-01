Ghana is not good enough to win AFCON title - Emmanuel Frimpong

Sports News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Arsenal player, Emmanuel Frimpong, has said that the Black Stars team is not good enough to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The Black Stars have not won the African Cup of Nations since last winning it in 1982 in Libya and have tried in vain to win the elusive title.



Ghana has gone very close to ending the hoodoo on three separate occasions in 1992, 2010 when Richard Kingson was in post, and in 2015.



The former Arsenal prodigy said that Ghana does not have a strong squad to win a fifth AFCON title.



"No, I don't think we have a squad that is good enough but in football, you never know. Nobody backed Italy for the Euros but they won it, you never know," Frimpong told GOAL.



"I think they can qualify from the group but I am not sure they can dominate because of Morocco. They have chances of progressing alongside Morocco.



"I like Egypt because I’m a huge fan of Salah and Arsenal player Elneny, so if Ghana doesn’t win it, I hope Egypt does. Salah is the biggest player in Africa for me."



Emmanuel Frimpong who has one cap for Ghana was forced into early retirement at the age of 27 years.



The Black Stars are in a group containing the likes of Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros.



Ghana is currently in Doha-Qatar preparing for the AFCON tournament and will play two friendly matches before departing for Cameroon on 7th January for the tournament.