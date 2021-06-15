Ghana is missing Asamoah Gyan terribly - Ex Black Stars Player fumes

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former Black Stars of Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has said that the national team is struggling to score goals because there is no striker like Asamoah Gyan in the team.



Agyemang-Badu admits that despite the load of talents at coach Charles Akonnor’s disposal, a player with the abilities of Asamoah Gyan will make the team complete.



Ghana failed to find the back of the net in the 180 minutes of action in the friendly games against Morocco in Rabat and Ivory Coast at the Cape Coast Stadium, a result that has raised eyebrows.



Speaking exclusively to GhOne TV, the former Udinese star said; “What we [Ghana] need now is a typical striker as I feel Jordan Ayew is more comfortable playing behind a striker.”



“Everyone knows we miss a striker like Asamoah Gyan. We may not get someone who has a potential like his, Gyan will be very difficult to replace.”



Having played with the forward, Agyemang-Badu definitely knows the kind of options a player like Gyan brings to the team and there is no surprise he holds the record as Ghana’s all-time top scorer.