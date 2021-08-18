Ghana is a good team and has huge reputation in Africa - Morocco coach Halilhodzic

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Morocco head coach, Vahid Halilhodžić, is weary of the threat posed by the Black Stars after the Atlas Lions were drawn in the same group with the four-time African champions.



Morocco have been paired in Group C of next year's Africa Cup of Nations alongside Ghana, Gabon, and Comoros.



Although Ghana remains the toughest side in the group, Vahid Halilhodžić will not write down any team.



"The Ghana team is good and has a good reputation at the African level, and has good players, as well as the Gabon team, which we defeated in our last match. The Comoros team has achieved a great development in its levels, as it qualified for the first time. for the finals," he told the official website of the Moroccan football federation.



"Of course, our goal is to go far in the African competition, but that starts with qualifying for the second round," he added.



The Atlas Lions won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1976 and last reached the final in 2004, where they lost to Tunisia.