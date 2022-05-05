Ghana interim coach Otto Addo to lead Black Stars till 2023

Sports News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana Coach Otto Addo has been granted permission to continue his work with the Black Stars as the head coach till 2023.



The Borussia Dortmund development coach confirmed he has been allowed by the German Club to keep his job as head Coach of the Ghana National team.



He also works as a chief scout for the Bundesliga side and only took up the Black Stars role on a temporary basis to help the team qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



After guiding Ghana to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament later this year, the ex-Ghana star was expected to continue his role but under the condition, he gets permission from his employers (Dortmund).



He confirms getting approval from Dortmund to maintain his Ghana job.



“I got permission from Dortmund. Under certain conditions, it works out that I can do the international game phases in June, September and also at the World Cup,” he was speaking with Hamburger Abdenblatt Podcast.



The former Borussia Dortmund player will lead the Black Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as well as the FIFA World Cup tournament later this year.



Ghana begins the 2023 AFCON qualifiers in June against Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic.