Ghana in, Nigeria out as EA confirm new national teams for FIFA 23

Ghana are expected to feature in the soon-to-be-release FIFA 23 game as one of the new national teams playable.



Sports EA has managed to acquire the rights to feature a World Cup mode in FIFA and as a result, national teams that were not featured in the game have been introduced. This means a total of 16 new playable nations who qualified for the tournament will be added to complete the 32 nations needed for the World Cup mode.



Ghana qualified for the tournament after eliminating Nigeria in the playoffs on the away goal rule.



The Black Stars, following the qualification joined, Cameroon, Senegal, Morocco and Tunisia as the five African representatives for the tournament.



The FIFA 23 will be officially released worldwide on September 30, 2022, according to EA's official website.



Below is a list of the 16 new playable nations to be introduced in FIFA 23



Cameroon

Costa Rica

Croatia

Ecuador

Ghana

Iran

Japan

Morocco

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

South Korea

Switzerland

Tunisia

Uruguay





