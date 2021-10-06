Ghana hold first training session in Cape Coast ahead of Zimbabwe clash

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

The Black Stars held their first training session in Cape Coast ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Zimbabwe.



The team trained behind closed doors under the supervision of Coach Milovan Rajevac and the rest of his technical team on Tuesday afternoon to begin their preparation for the match.



The Serbian gaffer is getting ready to make his second bow as Ghana coach on Saturday.



Ghana will play Zimbabwe this month in a double header with the 1st leg set for Cape Coast stadium on, October 9, 2021.



The match is scheduled to kick off at 16H00Hrs GMT.