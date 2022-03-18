Ghana hit with juju allegations ahead of crucial Nigeria game

Sports News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Nigerian footballer, Kingsley Udoh has recounted how human excreta and voodoo was left in Nigeria’s dressing room when they played Ghana’s Under-23 side at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Udoh who was part of coach Augustine Eguavoen Nigerian under 23 side that played Ghana in the 2011 African Games stated that they were horrified by some of the antics used by the home team to beat them.



The U-17 World Cup winner stated that the fans in Kumasi were very hostile to the Nigerian to the extent that they were compelled to change outside the dressing room.



“We were not allowed to enter the dressing room,” Udoh told PUNCH Sports Extra.



He added, “they poured excreta and juju inside our dressing room and we couldn’t go in. We changed outside. They destabilised us, Kumasi fans are very harsh and unfriendly and it’s the same city coach Eguavoen is going back to.”



Nigeria beat Ghana in the first leg by 3-1 in Benin City and lost to Ghana’s Black Meteors by 2-0 in the return leg at the Baba Yara Stadium.



However, despite the stiff opposition the Super Eagles might face, Udoh expects the players to overcome any treatment metered to them.



“It’s not a place you’ll like to play, the forces there are too much but I believe we have players who can withstand the heat there,” Udoh said.



The Super Eagles come up against the Black Stars on March 25 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before taking them on in the return leg in Abuja on March 29, 2022, in the FIFA World Cup playoffs.



